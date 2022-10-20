The Bella Twins Announced For Marlon Wayans-Hosted VR Reality Show

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella are set to face their fears in a new original series.

According to Deadline, the twins are slated to appear on the upcoming six-episode series of "Oh Hell No...with Marlon Wayans" for Meta. The new show, hosted by Wayans, will see the actor's celebrity friends attempt to face their biggest fears using virtual reality. The first episode of the brand-new series will air on Wednesday, October 26 on Wayans' Facebook and Instagram pages, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter at 9 am PT/12 pm ET. It is currently unclear which episode the Bellas will appear on.

Other celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Loren Gray, Bryce Hall, Anthony Anderson, and Loni Love are scheduled for the show. During the episodes, the celebrities will don a Meta Quest 2 VR headset and face fears including phasmophobia (ghosts), galeophobia (ocean/sharks), aerophobia (flying), acrophobia (heights), claustrophobia (confined spaces), and zoophobia (animals).

The Bellas, who found success in reality television with "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas," last performed inside the ring during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The duo had initially announced their in-ring retirement in 2019. During their time with WWE, Nikki Bella went on to win the WWE Divas Championship on two occasions, while Brie held the same title once during her career. The pair's impact on the industry, which saw the twins bridge the gap between the world of entertainment and sports entertainment, was recognized when they were inducted into the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.