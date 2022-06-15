The Bella Twins recently pulled off an epic prank on the judges and fans of “America’s Got Talent” while going undercover with a little twin magic.

Nikki and Brie Bella dressed up as ‘The Duo Rag Dolls’ using masks and makeup to disguise their true identity, as they appeared on stage as genuine contestants hoping to progress into the next round of the competition. They put together a poor performance that saw them dancing around like rag dolls, eventually getting four buzzers.

The WWE Hall Of Famers, who were pretending to be Monique and Stefani, then ended up arguing after they got a negative reaction, which included the audience booing them. This led to the two of them fighting on the stage, smashing each other into the props, and using others as weapons.

A security member eventually got involved, but that led to the twins knocking him off the stage as they brawled towards the judge’s table, slamming each other into the buzzer. This is when the women revealed their true identity to the shock of the crowd, and Simon Cowell in particular, who labeled them both as “naughty.”

The Duo Rag Dolls gave a performance that was truly unforgettable! 👯‍♀️ #AGT pic.twitter.com/Uwo0ywS1lq — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 15, 2022

Of course, Nikki does have a history working with Cowell, as she was a judge alongside him on the show “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” which is why she wanted to prank him to begin with. At the end of the video, it was revealed that during the taping of that show there were a lot of pranks taking place, which is why she and Brie decided to pull off this stunt. But that might come back to bite her, as Cowell joked, “you’re in big trouble, Nikki, I’m gonna get ya!”

Nikki has reacted to the viral video on her Twitter account, stating: “I mean I don’t think we should have gotten X’s lol major JK! I wanted to burst out laughing when they were judging us I was like OMG! N #AGT”

Both women tapped into their wrestling history with this one, taking bumps on the stage in order to make it seem like a legitimate fight. They last competed inside a WWE ring as part of the women’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and Nikki has previously teased one more run, by saying “We really hope there is an opportunity to go after the tag titles.”

I mean I don’t think we should have gotten X’s lol major JK! I wanted to burst out laughing when they were judging us I was like OMG! N #AGT — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 15, 2022

Loved Being back with the fam and getting to prank them all! especially EXTREME style! N #AGT https://t.co/XWBs7AsbHL — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 15, 2022

