As guests on the This is Paris podcast with Paris Hilton, The Bella Twins joined the show to talk about their time in WWE.

Nikki Bella spoke about the one moment during her career that she’d love to get a chance to redo, talking about her match with Ronda Rousey at Evolution which happened around the same time she and John Cena were dealing with their breakup publicly.

“I think one day that I would like to relive was when we — once in like the lifetime of wrestling, we got to have an all-women’s pay per view, and Ronda Rousey and I main-evented it with Brie,” Nikki said. “It was historic and just what we fought for, and I remember I was going through a lot mentally at that time and had to hide it because I was going through my breakup.

“It was just mentally — I was trying to be there so much, it was a very emotional time for me so I would love to relive it now, who I am now in this clear headspace. It was already an epic moment but inside, I know it could be even more epic. Evolution, I’d relive it and I’d beat Ronda, I wouldn’t lose, I’d actually beat her.”

While talking about their career, the Bella Twins also spoke about how they were introduced to the WWE in their late teens. Brie Bella spoke to her and her sister Nikki working at Hooters, seeing wrestling on the television and gaining interest from that.

“It was crazy because WWE was on a search for female wrestlers and I saw that,” Brie said. “We didn’t watch wrestling growing up. My sister and I worked at Hooters right when we turned 18, we were like, we need to make some money and Hooters is the spot. We became Hooter girls and they showed the WWE pay per views once a month and it would be like sold out. and we’d be sitting there watching. I was really impressed by the way wrestling would tell a story with athletics.

“They would be physical but then these larger-than-life characters. When I saw a couple of years later that they were on the search, I was like, ‘Nicole this is for us. We were soccer players growing up, we always thought we were the Spice Girls and would lip-sync for all our family’s boxing parties. We love entertainment and athletics. I think WWE is our calling.’ It’s crazy to think that, and sure enough we went there and they weren’t looking for twins and they never had twins.”

After appearing in the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January, the next month, Nikki spoke about her and Brie coming back to get a chance at the Women’s Tag Team Championships at some point. She also mentioned Bianca Belair as someone she’d love to step in the ring with if she came back.

