Dr. Juan Santiago Uribe, neurosurgeon to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, took to Instagram last night and reacted to her upcoming ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble.

As noted, WWE announced last night that The Bella Twins, Nikki and sister Brie Bella, and 17 other Superstars will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month. You can click here for the current Rumble card.

It was reported last night at this link how Nikki took to Twitter and Instagram with comments on her return, along with words for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She also thanked Dr. Uribe for clearing her to return to the ring. Uribe

Uribe later made his own post to Instagram, thanking Nikki for her loyalty and support. He also commented on her return to in-ring action.

“Everyone will see you fighting on TV, but I’ve seen you fighting (and winning!) to get back in that ring. Thanks for your loyalty and support @thenikkibella #sonntagspinecenter #neurosurgery #spinesurgery #acdf #bellaarmy #wwe,” Uribe wrote.

Nikki has not wrestled since losing to Ronda Rousey at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, 2018. She announced in June 2019 that she had to retire from in-ring competition after a cyst was found on her brain.

Stay tuned for more on The Bella Twins. You can see the full post from Uribe below:

