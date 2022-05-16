It appears Nikki Bella’s reality competition show, AGT: Extreme, may be coming to an end.

Though it has not been officially canceled at this time, Deadline reported Monday that AGT: Extreme, along with other unscripted series’ Making It and Family Game Fight!, had been taken off NBC’s schedule. The report further states there are no plans for another season of AGT: Extreme at this time.

A spin-off to America’s Got Talent, AGT: Extreme saw Nikki Bella serve as one of the three judges for the show, alongside Simon Cowell and motorsports icon Travis Pastrana; actor Terry Crews served as the host of the show. Compared to its parent show, AGT: Extreme focused on larger-scale acts.

At this time, Nikki Bella hasn’t commented on the news of AGT: Extreme’s uncertain future. The two time WWE Divas Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, alongside her sister Nikki Bella, hasn’t ruled out a potential return to the ring, saying that she’d be willing to as long as the doctor’s cleared her on a recent Q&A on America’s Got Talent YouTube channel.

“As long as the doctors say yes,” Bella said. “And especially with my sister. When we left is when they brought in the tag championships, tag titles. I kind of would like it more when my son is three or four, because it be a dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting at ringside and being like ‘that’s my mom!’ I really would like to go back with my sister one day, fight for the tag titles and win them once in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”

AGT: Extreme, featuring Nikki Bella, began airing on February 21 of this year, one day after a sneak peek of the series aired following the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. The series wrapped up after four episodes, with its finale taking place on March 14.

