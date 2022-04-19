Excluding an appearance earlier this year at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella hasn’t wrestled since 2018, where she unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship at a WWE live event in Italy.

That said, she has not yet taken a comeback off the table.

In a Q&A video for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, where she serves as one of the three judges, Nikki Bella was asked about a potential wrestling return. She confirmed it’s on the table, as long as doctors continue to clear her and that she’d like it to be with her sister, Brie Bella, in an attempt to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Nikki Bella is in no rush though, as she also prefers to wait until her son is old enough to see her wrestle.

“As long as the doctors say yes,” Bella said. “And especially with my sister. When we left is when they brought in the tag championships, tag titles. I kind of would like it more when my son is three or four, because it be a dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting at ringside and being like ‘that’s my mom!’ I really would like to go back with my sister one day, fight for the tag titles and win them once in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”

