Match To Decide Ronda Rousey's Next Title Challenger Set For 11/11 WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey will soon meet her next title challenger.

"The Baddest Woman On The Planet" recently began her second reign as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan for the title at Extreme Rules. Following Rousey's victory, she went on to defend the title in an open challenge on the October 27 episode of "SmackDown." Veteran superstar Emma made her surprise return, answering Rousey's call. Ultimately, Rousey retained the title by poking Emma's eye and then delivering her signature armbar submission.

Now, a new opponent will soon await Rousey. As announced by WWE, a six-pack challenge will take place this Friday on "SmackDown," featuring many of the blue brand's top performers. Accordingly, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Shotzi, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans will battle each other in this high stake matchup to earn a future title opportunity against the "Smackdown" Women's Champion.

Rousey's ally Shayna Baszler is noticeably absent from Friday's bout. "The Queen Of Spades" recently re-aligned herself with her former MMA friend, as the two targeted "The Queen of Harts" Natalya. On the November 4 edition of "SmackDown," Rousey accompanied Baszler to the ring for her matchup against Natalya, which saw Baszler win by referee's decision after applying the Kirifuda Clutch.

Also on last Friday's episode, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan collided with Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The two brought out a multitude of weapons, including a kendo stick, a table, and a stack of chairs. Morgan managed to gain the victory after landing an Oblivion onto Deville through the pile of chairs. Morgan now turns her focus to getting a shot at regaining her title in this six-pack challenge.