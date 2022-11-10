Michael Cole Discusses How WWE Has Changed Without Vince McMahon

Pat McAfee has been away from WWE programming while handling his responsibilities for ESPN's "College Gameday," but he reunited with his "SmackDown" broadcast partner on Thursday. Michael Cole stopped by "The Pat McAfee Show" to chat with his friend and broadcast partner. Cole caught up McAfee on how WWE has been running without Vince McMahon at the helm.

"Everything's been great," Cole said. "It's really been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good. Stories have been great. It's a different world."

McAfee pressed Cole further on what's different about WWE, and Cole was quick to say it was the absence of Vince McMahon.

"I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else," Cole explained. "He was a second dad to me in many ways. I grew up with him in the company, and it was a shock when it first happened but I think we've all settled in and realized, 'Hey, the show must go on,' as Vince always said. The show's going on and we're doing well."

Cole noted that after 25 years of McMahon yelling in his ear, his hearing has not come back.

McMahon stepped down earlier this year amid a torrent of investigations into hush money payments that the former WWE Chairman and CEO made to former female employees alleging abuse and harassment at the hands of McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. WWE's creative direction and presentation have since been taken over by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

