AEW Star Kind Of Reminds Matt Hardy Of Eddie Guerrero

The late, great Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly-remembered wrestlers from the 1990s and early 2000s, and one whose life was cut tragically short. During a recent tribute episode of the "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast dedicated to Guerrero, Hardy had many kind things to say about "Latino Heat," including a positive comparison between the legendary Guerrero and one of today's top performers.

"Bryan Danielson, maybe," Hardy said when asked a listener question about which modern wrestler most resembled Guerrero. "I feel like he is a great wrestler, a technical wrestler, and that's kind of what he's known for. But also, he'll do the deal where he runs and backflips, and he has these athletic moves he can do too." Beyond those comparisons, Hardy shared additional similarities he's able to see between Danielson and Guerrero.

"I could also see Bryan being someone, if the crowd is going in a different direction, kind of changing it up too," Hardy continued. The AEW star had previously spoken about Guerrero's ability to read a crowd and change what he was doing based on their reaction as one of the things that he was best at during his time in the business.

Before his untimely passing in 2005, Guerrero was arguably positioned at the height of his career. There were even discussions about Guerrero facing off against another performer closely tied with Bryan Danielson — none other than Shawn Michaels – at WrestleMania 22. Unfortunately, the dream match between the two legends would never come to pass.