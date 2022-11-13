Billy Corgan Weighs In On Nick Aldis' Chances Outside The NWA

Corgan said the entire situation has left a "sour taste" in his mouth and that Aldis has done more than just disrespect him. "Does he really want to bury the locker room?" Corgan asked. "Does he really wanna bury Trevor Murdoch, Matt Cardona, and Tyrus? Does he really want to bury people that he does respect? Thom Latimer is Nick's best friend in the world. We have a match: Thom Latimer versus EC3. Does he want to bury that match too? Is that what he hates? Is that what he's so embarrassed by? Thom Latimer versus EC3? Am I supposed to apologize? 'Hey everybody, I'm so sorry. Latimer versus EC3. I'm sorry to make you watch that.' It's ridiculous!"

Corgan said Aldis also has issues with the mid-card of NWA's shows, which clashed with Corgan's philosophy on wrestling. "I grew up in a time where that stuff was important in a different way," Corgan said. "I'm not here to defend it, but if you look at my vision of wrestling — which not everybody agrees with — that's my bag. When I'm in meetings with network executives, they like the program. I've had a ton of meetings the last six months about the future of the NWA — they like the program. These are not wrestling fans. My argument has been ... you have to appeal to non wrestling fans to get the numbers up. You cannot just appeal to the hardcore fans that know where MJF buys his scarves. You have to go past that."

Corgan doesn't think Aldis is being professional and believes he's working himself into a corner with his behavior. "Is what Nick's doing right now strictly about business? Not at all. That's so obvious to me," Corgan said. "Nick's a talented professional wrestler, he's working the crowd, he's working the marks, he's working the dirt sheets. Have at it. When this dust settles —and it will eventually settle — we will get to see if Nick Aldis is as good as he thinks he is."

