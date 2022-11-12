Indus Sher Set To Return To In-Ring Action On 11/15 NXT

WWE announced on Saturday night that the WWE tag team Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer) will be returning to in-ring action on the November 15 episode of "NXT."

As of this writing, it's unknown who will be their opponents. The tag team reunited during the October 4 episode of "NXT." It was also the return of Veer to "NXT." Veer previously was on "Raw," while Sanga stayed on "NXT."

Indus Sher's last televised match was on January 26 for the WWE Superstar Spectacle event. They had teamed with Drew McIntyre to defeat Jinder Mahal and former WWE Superstars Samir Singh and Sunil Singh. Before that, Indus Sher's last match was on June 9, 2020, on "NXT."

It's interesting to note, that before Veer's return in October, the two did tag together at a non-televised house live event in September, where they defeated Andre Chase and former WWE "NXT" star Bodhi Hayward. They recently teamed together against The Creed Brothers at an "NXT" house live event on November 11.

Also, during the November 15 episode of "NXT," NXT Champion Bron Breaker will be defending his title against Von Wanger, "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose will be defending her title against Alba Fyre, Apollo Crews will face JD McDonagh, and Shawn Michaels will issue a statement about the Deadline PLE.

SCRYPTS will also reveal who they are after weeks of cryptic voicemails and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes will be having a contract signing for their title match on the November 22 episode of "NXT."