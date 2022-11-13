Former WWE Superstar Kalisto Guest Coaches At WWE PC

This week, former WWE Superstar Kalisto was at several "WWE NXT" live events and reportedly served as a guest coach and producer, according to Fightful Select.

According to the report, Kalisto was at the WWE Performance Center throughout the week and was at Friday night's live event. He was the producer of the women's matches. It was unclear if he will be back soon or if it was a one-time deal.

Kalisto was released by WWE in April 2021, after being with the company since May 2013. During his career, he held the WWE Cruiserweight Title and the "NXT" Tag Team Titles. He also held the WWE United States Championship twice, was in the Lucha House Party stable, and tagged with Sin Cara as the Lucha Dragons. Kalisto's last match with the company was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of "SmackDown."

After his WWE release, Kalisto went back to his ring name Samuray del Sol. He had since made his "AEW" debut in November 2021 and wrestled in Lucha Libre AAA. His last match was on October 21, when he faced indie wrestler Noah Striker for the LLB Absolute Title.

Fightful also noted in their report that when Kalisto became a free agent back in 2021, IMPACT Wrestling had "discussed bringing him in," but it never happened.

Kalisto made news last month after he attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi), along with former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks. Like Kalisto, Rawley was released in April 2021.