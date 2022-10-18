Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding

Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17.

A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.

Banks last wrestled on WWE programming on the May 13 edition of "SmackDown." She and Naomi have been away from the company since they walked out of the arena during the May 16 edition of "Raw." They were later suspended and stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

WWE reportedly has been interested in bringing both Banks and Naomi back to the company. Though, over the weekend, Banks teased a match outside of the company. Banks shared on social media that she wanted to face former "NXT" Women's Champion KAIRI, who is currently part of the IWGP Women's Championship tournament. KAIRI made her return to Stardom earlier this year after her WWE contract expired in December 2021.

Like Kalisto, WWE released Rawley in April 2021. Since his release, Rawley has been working as a cohost on "TMZ Sports" and runs a talent agency for wrestlers called the Paragon Talent Group. Some of the wrestlers that are part of the agency include IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, AEW star Shawn Spears, Deonna Purrazzo, Mike Bennett, Chelsea Green, and Matt Cardona.

Congratulations to Mojo Rawley and Gracie Tracy from all of us at Wrestling Inc.