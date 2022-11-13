Kevin Nash Reunited With WCW Star After His Son's Passing

Time and tragedy have a way of putting things into perspective, and proving that petty grievances and personal grudges are not meant to be tattooed on one's heart.

On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash talked about how numerous wrestlers have reached out in the wake of the untimely death of his son, Tristan. According to Nash, fellow WCW wrestler and one-time friend Konnan reached out to him, mending the fence between the two wrestlers.

"Through all this, Konnan and I had kinda a rocky lil' patch," Nash explained. "And we kinda lost contact and lost our friendship, and he reached out when T passed, and I reached out to him, and we talked for a couple of hours." Nash says that he and Konnan realized why they were friends in the first place, saying "stupid business" got in the way.

Nash's co-host Sean Oliver asked Nash further about the $500 that Konnan is rumored to owe Nash or vice versa, and Oliver even notes that he's heard Konnan talk about Nash in a fond way. "I want him to feel that he's welcome here," Nash said. According to Nash, back in their NWO Wolfpac days, the former WWE Champion and Konnan bonded one night on a drive to Amarillo, Texas, over a shared lust for legendary actress Raquel Welch.

Nash's son Tristan passed away on October 20, and Nash has been open and honest about his grief in the following weeks. Nash also shared an emotional phone call with Ric Flair, who lost his own son, Reid, in 2013.