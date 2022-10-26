Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing

The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."

"Dealing with it the way I did, by just completely shutting down and drinking for five straight years didn't work out, it didn't do anything," Flair said. "My advice to him was just hang on to your wife as tight as you can and don't throw blame at each other, there's no way to deal with it."

Flair has always been open throughout his career when speaking about the loss of his son, and he hoped that what he had to say to Nash was "something to encourage him," even though he was surprised the NWO star had reached out. Nash himself opened up in an emotional episode of his podcast, where he detailed Tristen's passing while expressing his love for him.

"It happened on the eve of Scott Hall's birthday. It's a double whammy for him because I don't think he's recovered from the loss of Scott yet," Flair said. "So it just shows what a great friend he was to Scott, you know, Scott could be problematic, and Kevin never left his side, never heard Kevin say anything negative about Scott ... After all those years it's hard to find friends like that, so I've got nothing but respect for him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "To Be The Man" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.