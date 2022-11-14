Kristal Marshall Wants The WWE Women's Division To Change

Former WWE star Kristal Marshall came up in a time where women's wrestling, particularly televised women's wrestling was less about the wrestling, and more about raunchy content. Marshall herself was best known not what she did in the ring, but her storyline with Teddy Long, where the two fell in love and later got married.

Marshall left wrestling in 2013 and since then women's wrestling has become more about the in ring aspect. But while Marshall is fine with that, she also wouldn't mind if some aspects of her generation were mixed in as well, as she revealed in an interview with Just Alyx.

"It's a really interesting time right now," Marshall said. "As a society, there's been an over-sexualization of women. At the same time, as a reaction to that, I think women are forgetting that's what makes us women. That's one of our strengths, that's what makes us beautiful, that's what makes us powerful. We are multifaceted, we are not men. We can be physical, yes we can be athletic, yes we can be mothers, yes we can be girlfriends and wives. But we're also sexual beings, and that's okay.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I understand the era we're in right now, I get that. I would like to see the division have a bit more edginess, a bit more sexiness. I think that women can do all things, and I think that should be represented on the brands. But there's a time and place for everything, and I think this era is serving it's purpose. And hopefully when we come out of this era, we can have something that's a little bit more balanced. There should be something for everybody."

