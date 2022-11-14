Torrie Wilson Opens Up About 'Weird' And 'Surreal' WWE Hall Of Fame Experience

Torrie Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a part of WrestleMania 35 weekend. Wilson was one of WWE's most featured women from the early to mid 2000s, feuding with the likes of Dawn Marie and Sable. Although she never held championship gold in professional wrestling, she left her mark on the sport and most recently wrestled in the 2021 Royal Rumble. Appearing on "Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network," Wilson opened up about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and the week leading up to her induction.

"It was a very surreal time," Wilson said. "I never even considered that I would be in the Hall of Fame. I just never, you know, so when they called me, it was a very pleasant surprise and then I realized how cool it actually really was. More-so just because, you know, for 10 years you do that grind."

Wilson opened up about her real-life father Al Wilson, who had been featured on WWE programming, passing away a couple of days before her Hall of Fame induction.

"My dad has passed away like two days before the ceremony and it's so weird," Wilson continued. "He just didn't want to go to New York, he didn't want to go, and my brother took this video of him, like, 'How come you don't want to go see Torrie?' And he's like, 'I don't know, my back hurts. I can't. I might be in the hospital.' It was almost like he knew he was dying. It was so weird. But, so it made the week a little, like, weird, but oddly enough, I also felt like him like, right there with me when I was giving my speech."