Liv Morgan Hangs Out With 'Scary' AEW Star

The spooky season may officially be over, but Liv Morgan still likes to keep the spirit alive. Following her recent appearance on USA's Networks "Chucky" series — which saw her character get murdered by the titular killer doll — Morgan has met another "scary" character. This time, it was "The Living Dead Girl."

In a recent appearance at one of pro wrestling's biggest conventions, The Big Event, in Queens, New York, Morgan was spotted hanging out with AEW's Abadon. "I like scary chicks," Morgan posted to Twitter, as the two posed for a photo together on November 12. Abandon sported her signature black and white face paint, alongside Morgan's green outfit for the day.

However, this isn't the first AEW star Morgan has been spotted with recently. In September, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion shared a photo with MJF, posting his signature catchphrase "Better Than You" to Twitter. The AEW star sent the internet into a frenzy, captioning the same picture with Morgan's own phrase, "Watch me." Morgan later explained that their entire meeting was actually a coincidence, as they bumped into each other at a mutual friend's birthday party.

Morgan was brought into The Big Event NY this year through WWE's Fiterman Sports partner. She was set for the public photo opportunity and signing session alongside "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, "The Queen" Charlotte Flair, and WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Charlotte's appearance was unfortunately canceled, revealing she was "not able to make the signing."