Wheeler Yuta Calls Young AEW Star 'A Fountain Of Untapped Potential'

Wheeler Yuta has high praise for a young AEW star. Yuta knows what it's like to be in the role of a prospect, and he's even shared the ring with the AEW performer who he believes can reach new heights as his career rolls along. The former ROH Pure Champion a made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show's "MackMania." The Blackpool Combat Club member was asked what comes to mind when he thinks of MJF. At first, Yuta joked that he should've saved an answer he already used for another rival.

"Ah man, I should've saved real piece of sh*t for Maxwell," Yuta said. "Man, can I change my answer?"

According to Yuta, the sky is the limit for MJF in terms of how big of an impact he can make in the wrestling business.

"I'll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential," Yuta said. "I think he's only just getting to the bare surface of what he can do in pro wrestling. I think he's just gonna keep growing."

Yuta and MJF had their share of matches on the independent circuit before they became AEW stars. The two ended up having a match on the October 5 episode of "Dynamite," which MJF won. After the match, Yuta went to shake MJF's hand. MJF seemed conflicted on what to do when The Firm faction attacked Yuta despite not being told to do so. MJF is feuding with BCC member and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The two will collide in a title match at the Full Gear PPV on November 19.