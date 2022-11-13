GCW Wisconsin Death Trip 2022 Live Coverage (11/13): Mance Warner Vs. John Wayne Murdoch In A Taipei Deathmatch, More

Game Changer Wrestling presents Wisconsin Death Trip 2022 from the La Pica Lounge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After winning the seventh Nick Gage Invitational last night, John Wayne Murdoch will step into the ring to face Mance Warner of the Second Gear Crew in a Taipei Deathmatch. Murdoch overcame Big Joe, Cole Radrick, and Alex Colon to win the deathmatch tournament last night in Summit Park District, IL, and will now face Warner one-on-one for the first time in GCW.

Also tonight, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo of Los Mazisos, who both individually competed in the seventh Nick Gage Invitational last night, will defend the GCW World Tag Team Championship against Dysfunction and Eric Dillinger. It will be Los Mazisos' first title defense since defeating The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) at GCW Hit Em Up on October 29.

Announced card before the show

* Mance Warner vs. John Wayne Murdoch in a Taipei Deathmatch

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Dysfunction and Eric Dillinger for the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Cole Radrick vs. Toshiyuki Sakuda

* Big Joe vs. Hunter Freeman

* Nick Wayne vs. Carlos Romo

* Sawyer Wreck vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Jordan Oliver vs. Blake Christian vs. Alec Price

Our live coverage begins at 6pm EST.