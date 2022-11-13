Indi Hartwell & More Announced For 11/15 WWE NXT

WWE announced more matches via Twitter for the November 15 edition of "NXT."

Indi Hartwell will face Tatum Paxley, while Schism's The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) will face the former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

On the last week's episode of "NXT," Schism leader Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes with a little help from Dyad and new member Ava Raine. While Hartwell didn't have a match last week, she had a few backstage segments. One segment was with Roxanne Perez which ended with her storming out. Before that, Hartwell was backstage with McKenzie Mitchell, where she said that "no one will prove" a point to her and she didn't forget about what happened to her weeks ago by Elektra Lopez.

As previously announced, Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer) are set to return to in-ring action on this Tuesday's episode. Their last match on TV as a tag team was on January 26, 2021, for the WWE Superstar Spectacle event.

Other matches set for November 15 episode include Bron Breaker defending his title against Von Wanger, "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose defending her title against Alba Fyre, Apollo Crews will face JD McDonagh, and Shawn Michaels will issue a statement about the Deadline PLE.

Also, for the show, fans will get a chance to see who is behind the character SCRYPTS, and "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes will be having a contract signing for their title match on the November 22 episode of "NXT."