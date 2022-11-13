Rey Mysterio Dealing With An Injury

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has been pulled from the WWE "SmackDown" World Cup tournament due to an unspecified injury, according to a new report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

Ringside News was the first to report about Mysterio's injury and how Mustafa Ali will be the one to be replacing him in the "SmackDown" World Cup tournament.

Meltzer noted that the injury is believed to not be serious and it's either his foot or ankle. Mysterio was reportedly in a walking boot at Friday's "SmackDown" taping in Indianapolis. Mysterio is not expected to be out for more than a few weeks.

Mysterio's last WWE televised match was on the November 4 episode of "SmackDown," where he unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship. The episode was actually taped on October 28. Two days later on October 30, Mysterio teamed with AJ Styles and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley at a live show in Mexico City.

As noted, the eight-person tournament started on the November 11 edition of "SmackDown." The first match was between Shinsuke Nakamura and Santos Escobar, and Escobar ended up advancing. The other tournament match that night was between Braun Strowman and Jinder Mahal, to which Strowman ended up advancing in the tournament. Butch, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn are also participants in the "SmackDown" World Cup. The winner of the "SmackDown" World Cup will earn a title shot for the Intercontinental Championship.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mysterio's injury.