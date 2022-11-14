Chris Jericho Weighs In On Logan Paul In WWE

Chris Jericho thinks Logan Paul is best for business. In a recent interview on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, Jericho gave his thoughts about the social media sensation's recent jump to the world of professional wrestling. Paul signed with WWE in late June and just main-evented last weekend's Crown Jewel in a title match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jericho, who wrestled for WWE for nearly 20 years, told Mandel that Paul crossing over into pro wrestling is "great" for the business. "I think it's awesome," Jericho said. "Anytime you can get somebody that's from the outside world coming into wrestling and putting a spotlight on it, it's great." The AEW star and current ROH World Champion said "Logan Paul's good for the business, because it gets more eyeballs onto the show for people who might not watch wrestling," adding that it's "smart" for WWE to have brought him into the company.

Jericho also clapped back at criticism from some pro wrestling fans who are upset about an outside personality getting opportunities over full-time wrestlers. Paul's main event match with Reigns was just his third pro wrestling match and second in singles competition. "If they aren't happy with it, Howie, they don't understand business because the most important thing is selling tickets," Jericho told Mandel. "That's the most important thing. So, I don't care if it's Logan Paul or Howie Mandel or the return of Steve Austin or whatever it may be, it's stunt casting and if it works, it's fine," Jericho said. "There's always going to be people that are angry that Logan Paul's in wrestling but if it works, then you can't worry about the people that are going to be angry."