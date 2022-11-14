Backstage Update On Abadon Injury

Professional wrestling is entertainment, but the hazards, it's been said, are real.

PWInsider is reporting that AEW's Abadon suffered an injury over the weekend. According to the report, Abadon was wrestling Joey Ace at Warriors of Wrestling in Staten Island, New York. Abadon landed wrong after a hurricanrana and is said to have likely suffered a broken collar bone. The match was immediately stopped and Abadon was taken to a local hospital. There is currently no confirmation of the injury, nor is there a timetable for Abadon's recovery.

The injury is yet another setback for Abadon, who was supposed to tour with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan, but was pulled from the tour after she had trouble obtaining a visa. The tour was set to be Abadon's debut on the isle of Japan. Abadon wrote that she was heartbroken on Twitter, noting that she plans on making the trip in the future. TJPW offered refunds for fans.

While Abadon hasn't wrestled on AEW television since October of last year, she's been a stalwart of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." Abadon signed with the company in June 2020, and even challenged for the AEW Women's World Championship just months after signing, coming up short against then-champion Hikaru Shida. Abadon also challenged then-champion Dr. Britt Baker in a non-title "Trick Or Treat" match, which also saw Abadon on the losing end. Her most recent match in AEW was a yet-to-be broadcast contest against Leva Bates on "AEW Dark," taped on November 4 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.