AEW Star Feels Jeff Jarrett Has A Lot To Offer The Company

Jeff Jarrett is officially a part of All Elite Wrestling, serving as both an on-screen character and the Director of Business Development for the company. And while there has been no shortage of opinion on whether Jarrett's presence is good or bad, Jay Lethal recently weighed in while appearing on "The Kurt Angle Show."

"I'm really excited because the feedback from when I teamed with Jeff at the 'Last Match' against Flair, everyone was so impressed with Jeff. They were like, 'He can still go and he's in great shape,'" Lethal said. He added, "I'm excited to bring that onto a stage like AEW so that more people can see that he can still go, and he is a great heel and he still has a lot more to offer. And also, Jeff's working behind the scenes in AEW, helping with, you know, international markets and some other things that they're doing which is cool, too, because AEW is just on this upward trend, and the more help we can get the better."

Jarrett last wrestled in a tag team with Lethal at Ric Flair's Last Match in July against Flair and Andrade El Idolo; Flair and El Idolo walked away with the victory that night. Lethal and Jarrett will be hoping for a better result as they team up once again on November 19 to take on Sting and Darby Allin at Full Gear. that bout will mark the first match of Jarrett's career to take place in AEW.

