The Shortest Title Reigns In WWE History

In a matter of mere moments, a WWE Superstar can quickly go all the way from the top of the proverbial mountain, right back to the end of the line. Some of the shortest title reigns in the history of WWE have also proven to be some of the company's most monumental and replayed moments. The cause of these less than impressive title reigns is often attributed to a sudden cash in with the Money in the Bank briefcase, a corrupt general manager, an honorable general manager, an impromptu rematch, a unification, a championship vacancy, or even a sudden betrayal. Many of these moments have even accounted for some pretty fascinating record setting instances in the overall history of professional wrestling.

First, a quick note: hot potato titles such as The 24/7 Championship and The Hardcore Championship tend to inundate the history books with some of these all time low, record setting title reigns, so we're excluding them for the sake of fairness. Vacancies, unifications, and gauntlet matches are also excluded from this list, as the focus here is strictly on bell to bell individual title reigns, and the untimely resulting matches afterwards. With that in mind, here are some of the shortest premiere championship reigns in WWE via straight up pinfall or submission actually taking place inside of the squared circle.