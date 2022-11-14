Upcoming 'AEW Rampage' Will Get Early Start Time

As hockey season begins to heat up, All Elite Wrestling is finding itself shuffled around the programming schedule a bit, much like it was for postseason baseball.

The official TNT schedule officially lists the November 25 episode of "AEW Rampage" as airing at 4 p.m. EST, as opposed to its usual time of 10 p.m. The shift appears to be the result of back-to-back NHL games airing on the cable network on Black Friday; the Pittsburgh Penguins battle the Philadelphia Flyers at 5:30 p.m., followed directly by the St. Louis Blues taking to the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

That week's edition of "Rampage" will be taped after "AEW Dynamite" on November 23 in Chicago. Running from Chicago during Thanksgiving has become something of a tradition for AEW.

The rescheduling comes just a month after "AEW Dynamite" shifted to Tuesday on October 18 due to the October 19 game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, which the Astros won 4-2 to close out the American League Championship Series. AEW proceeded to load up the October 18 "Dynamite" to make sure the audience followed: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Hangman Page in the main event, plus we saw the AEW debut of Dalton Castle, who unsuccessfully challenged for the ROH Championship against Chris Jericho. An AEW World Trios Championship match between Death Triangle and the Best Friends also went down as did an Interim AEW Women's World Championship match that saw Toni Storm victorious over Hikaru Shida.

"AEW Rampage" premiered in August of last year, and has been moved to Saturdays on occasion, but rarely airs this early in the day.