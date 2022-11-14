Chad Gable Set To Wrestle Top WWE Star On Raw

We're just hours away from Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," and the red brand looks to deliver another must-see show on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames later this month. It was revealed via WWE's website this afternoon that a new match is confirmed for "Raw" that will feature Chad Gable going one-on-one against Matt Riddle. This is an interesting development because just one day earlier, it was advertised that Riddle would join forces with his recent ally, Elias, to take on both members of Alpha Academy – Gable and Otis – in a tag team bout. No explanation for the sudden change has been given as of this writing.

Alpha Academy has been feuding with Riddle and Elias for weeks now, with Otis taking the brunt of the matches up to this point. "The Bulldozer" managed to defeat Elias in a one-on-one bout last week but couldn't finish the job when he battled Riddles in a "Trick or Street Fight" match the week prior.

Other bouts scheduled for Monday's "Raw" include a rematch from the infamous WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2016 between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Their characters have come a mighty long way since that first encounter and have learned one another's move-sets through on-and-off feuds, so it will surely be an interesting sight to see. A special edition of Miz TV is also scheduled for the show. Apparently, the former WWE Champion will take the spotlight of his talk show to apologize to the WWE Universe. "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Damage CTRL's Bayley, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory are also advertised to appear.