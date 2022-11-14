WWE Raw Preview (11/14): Seth 'Freakin' Rollins Vs. Finn Bálor, The Miz To Apologize On Miz TV

Tonight's "WWE Raw" comes to you live from the KFC YUM! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, for the first time in over a year. The last time the red brand was in town, Seth "Freakin" Rollins picked up a countout victory against Kevin Owens in the main event.

Now, over 12 months later, WWE United States Champion Rollins is in action in Louisville once again, renewing his rivalry with Finn Bálor of The Judgment Day in a non-title bout. That match is set after Bálor attempted to answer Rollins' U.S. Title Open Challenge last week, but The O.C. — AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson — ultimately hijacked the moment by re-introducing the returning Mia Yim. Looking back at the history of their rivalry, Rollins was victorious the last time he battled Bálor back in November 2021.

Elsewhere tonight, The Miz will host a special episode of "Miz TV" to apologize. The two-time WWE Champion, who was exposed last week about paying Dexter Lumis to attack him over the last few months, has been embroiled in a feud with Johnny Gargano over his lies. The pair collided in the ring after Gargano revealed The Miz's truth, but "The A-Lister" had the last laugh when he defeated Johnny Wrestling in a one-on-one match after fooling the referee that Lumis was under the ring; that allowed him to strike the former "NXT" Champion with a weapon, knocking Gargano out cold and making him easy prey for the pinfall.

Nothing else concrete has been announced as of this morning, but according to WWE's event page, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Damage CTRL's Bayley, and Bobby Lashley are all scheduled to appear in some capacity. Additionally, Austin Theory, who failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on United States Champion Rollins last week, is also set to appear.