Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, And Claudio Castagnoli Announce Reunion

So, it's finally happening after all: DaParty is back.

It officially announced its long-awaited reunion Monday afternoon through a video teaser on Twitter. The gaming group of pro wrestlers – Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze – formed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and marked a rare crossover between WWE and AEW, two of the biggest pro wrestling companies, albeit not inside the ring.

Members of the group have been teasing a reunion of their video game-streaming group throughout this year, often sharing tweets or videos on social media at the same time.

But Monday's video confirmed that the four wrestling stars will appear together on a live stream at 10 PM on Sunday, November 20 – one day after AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view. Monday's video teaser shows all four of the stars on a video call together.

"So guys, the reason I was actually calling you is it's been a long time," Breeze said at the top of the video. "We haven't played anything. I feel like we need to play something."

The four members of Da Party begin to shout out games they'd like to play together – from "Elden Ring" to "Street Fighter" – before Breeze again interjects.

"Guys, guys, guys, guys...we know what we're going to play."

The wrestlers then all start to make comical, all-knowing looks directly at the camera as their eyes grow wider and they get more and more excited. The stream was advertised to take place via three accounts: Breeze's @thesweetzlive channel, Castagnoli's @claudioscafe channel, as well as Cole's @thechugs channel.

Cole and Castagnoli are currently members of the AEW roster. Woods remains signed with the WWE. Breeze was released by WWE last year, but he has been working with the company more recently.