WWE Hall Of Famer Questions If Vince McMahon Is Gone From The Company

Vince McMahon may not be the public face and voice of WWE today, but Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is questioning if the longtime chief executive has completely exited the business.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Luke was asked if McMahon's absence from WWE's leadership role affected the company's operations.

"I don't think it's hurt it very much," he said, recalling the family business aspect of WWE. "The daughter was always there, Hunter was always there. They know Vince inside out."

And while McMahon is no longer mentioned in WWE broadcasts and marketing, Luke is not convinced that he's gone.

"I still think Vince is sitting there behind the scenes," he said. "He's been in the business since the late 70s or the 80s working for his dad and then taking over."

Luke wonders how Vince McMahon can really step away after being at the steering wheel of WWE for so many decades.

"It's in his blood," Luke said. "He'll still be there somewhere."

If he is still in the mix, as Luke insisted, McMahon has done a remarkable job at keeping out of sight. A photograph published on Reddit last week and shared across social media of McMahon in a New York City restaurant with an unidentified woman marked a very rare public sighting since he announced his retirement in July amid press reports that he paid former female employees to maintain their silence regarding alleged sexual harassment.

And contrary to Luke's suspicions, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported McMahon has not been to WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, since his exit from the company, has not attended any meetings or had any company-related communication, and is not cited on either the internal list of performers or the corporate leadership list.