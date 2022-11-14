Austin Theory Ditches Selfie Gimmick On WWE Raw

The old adage "There is nothing more dangerous than a man who has nothing to lose" perfectly exemplifies the new Austin Theory.

A week after losing his Money in the Bank briefcase, an unhinged version of Theory showed up on the 11/14 "WWE Raw" in Louisville, KY, snapping and destroying everything in his sight, to the point where he had to be escorted to the back by WWE officials.

It all began with a backstage interview where Theory stressed that "the whole world wants to see a person like me fail" because of his good looks, athleticism, and the "so-called opportunities" handed to him. However, Theory believes he had already exceeded expectations and grown into the "face of a franchise." While addressing his unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in, Theory said that people who reckon he failed "are wrong" and that he felt "more alive than ever" after losing his briefcase.

Theory also justified his reasoning for cashing in the briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins, rather than going after "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Theory pointed out how several of his cash-in attempts on Reigns ended unsuccessfully due to The Bloodline's presence, leaving him with little choice but to go after Rollins' title. Theory then added that he had Rollins beat if not for Bobby Lashley.

The interview was cut short when Dolph Ziggler asked Theory to stop making excuses. A fired-up Theory would challenge Ziggler to a match.

Prior to his match against Ziggler, Theory could be seen throwing away his cell phone, which seemed to confirm his character shift. The change was more apparent as a serious-looking Theory ditched the showboating during his entrance, walking out like a man on a mission.

The match ended in a No Contest after Theory destroyed Ziggler on the outside, repeatedly banging the veteran wrestler's head against the announcer's table as the referees called for the bell. However, Theory was not quite done, throwing Ziggler into the timekeeper's area and wildly flinging a bunch of chairs at him. Theory then yelled "I'm not a kid" before furiously walking off.

Later in the night, Theory ambushed Rollins following The Visionary's successful title defense against Finn Balor. After nailing Rollins with a thunderous A-Town Down on the commentary table, Theory struck the champ face-first with his championship belt. Theory posed the United States title as the show went off the air!

Fans on social media have widely praised WWE for pulling the trigger on Theory's character shift.