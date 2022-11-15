Johnny Gargano Reportedly Pulled From Indie Show Due To WWE Schedule

Under the new era, some re-signed WWE talent have been allowed to fulfill some non-company appearances, but WWE takes precedence, especially when it comes to Premium Live Events.

Fightful Select is reporting that one recent returning star had to be removed from WrestleCade weekend due to his WWE obligations and that's Johnny Gargano. The removal makes sense, as Survivor Series takes place that weekend. Gargano isn't the only WWE Superstar that was originally scheduled, but like Gargano recent re-signee, Karrion Kross, is also no longer listed on the guest page of the WrestleCade website.

Gargano's first tenure with WWE ended at the start of 2022 and "Johnny Wrestling" took an extended hiatus from any wrestling appearances, but ultimately did make a major appearance at Starrcast V, discussing his exit and time in "WWE NXT." Gargano surprised the WWE crowd back in August when he unexpectedly returned to the ring on "Raw." He currently finds himself involved in a feud with The Miz as Gargano, as the former WWE NXT Champion revealed himself to be the enabler of Dexter Lumis's obsession with The Miz. Gargano will likely play a factor at Survivor Series on November 26 as Lumis will battle Miz to earn himself a WWE contract.

WrestleCade is set to take place that Friday through Sunday in Winston-Salem, NC while Survivor Series will take place at the TD Garden in Boston. While these name WWE talents are no longer set to appear, several AEW names are still scheduled for WrestleCade as the event will take place a week after Full Gear.