CJ Perry Addresses Possible AEW Pairing With Miro

CJ Perry, aka Lana in WWE, has weighed in on whether or not fans could one day see her paired up with Miro on AEW TV. CJ Perry met her now-husband Miro when they were in the company's developmental system. Paired together on WWE programming as Lana and Rusev for several years, the duo would get married in 2016. However, Miro would eventually leave WWE and Perry was released in 2021. Now with Miro in AEW and Perry unaffiliated with any wrestling promotion, she spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about the possibility that she could be been seen on TV once again with her husband, this time under the AEW banner.

"Everything's on the table," Perry said. "Nothing's off the table. Everything's on the table. I absolutely would love to do something with my husband. I met him working with him. There's nothing more that I truly miss than being on the road with him and telling stories and entertaining people and making people boo us. She continued, "So yeah, I don't want to put anything in the box, but I absolutely would love to tell something really compelling and interesting and engaging. And know if it's in AEW or if it's in WWE, I don't put it in a box."

Miro hasn't been seen on AEW television much lately. Perry recently told the folks at "Busted Open Radio" that AEW owner Tony Khan has his favorites just like any other booker for a wrestling promotion does. However, she didn't view the lack of airtime as a slight to her husband but rather just the nature of show business.