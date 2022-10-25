CJ Perry Addresses How Tony Khan Books Miro In AEW

Did you know that since returning in the summer of 2022, former AEW TNT Champion Miro has only had four matches? It's a puzzling statistic, added to unexplained gaps in his appearances on AEW's shows. After his loss at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door competing for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Clark Conners, Malakai Black, and the winner Pac, Miro faded from in-ring action for over two months. He's reaching another two-month absence from competition, with his last match being at All Out on September 4.

Naturally, Miro's wife, CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) is not a big fan of the way he is positioned in the company, but she also puts into perspective that it's just "show business." "I think there's this illusion at AEW that the talent book the show — that was definitely the conversation," Perry told, "Busted Open Radio." "Like, 'Oh, you go there, you're going to basically become whatever you're made of.' But at the end of the day, he's booking the show ... Tony Khan, he has his favorites, and he's going to push the favorites just like Vince would push his favorites, just like Hunter's going to push his people."

"I feel Vince really valued him in that way and saw that," Perry continued. "They hit heads a lot of times towards the end on creative differences; Vince really wanted him as a villain, and Miro really wanted to explore this new world. Again, I just take it like I do Hollywood like it's casting ... We're hired talent, so if you really don't like the person that you're working for, then go start your own wrestling promotion. See how that goes for you." Miro returned this June after recovering from a hamstring injury and temporarily relocating to work on the East New York television series.