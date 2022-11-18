Wrestling Personalities Who Had Heat With John Cena

The feud between John Cena and The Rock was one for the ages, and currently stands as the most successful WrestleMania main event of all time in terms of PPV buys. The feud was legendary, and that was in part due to how the two men used their real life animosity to further the feud. Their hostility had begun long before their WrestleMania rivalry, as John Cena had openly questioned The Rock's love for the business in shoot interviews years prior, implying The Rock was just using WWE to catapult himself into Hollywood.

When The Rock did return to WWE, he openly buried John Cena in his first promo back. That was probably kayfabe, but as the feud continued more and more shoot comments started to happen, Cena would even call out The Rock for having notes on his arm during an in-ring promo, in which The Rock looked visibly irritated at.

The Rock even claimed that the two almost came to blows backstage, saying their tension was making a lot of people uncomfortable behind the scenes. According to referee Mike Chioda, John Cena was upset about having to lose his first match with The Rock, claiming he has worked too hard to lose to a part timer.

In recent years, Cena has admitted he was wrong in his hatred towards The Rock. Cena would also go on to do everything he says he hated The Rock for by going to Hollywood and becoming a part-time WWE superstar.