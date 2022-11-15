Akira Tozawa Shares Cryptic Tweet Following WWE Raw

Akira Tozawa wrestled his first match on "Monday Night Raw" last night since competing in a Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying match battle royal in June. This was Tozawa's first televised singles match on 'Raw" since he suffered a defeat against Keith Lee in September 2021. Tozawa suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Baron Corbin after Corbin nailed him with the End of Days for the win. This match came about after Tozawa challenged Corbin to a match following their poker game backstage that was won by Tozawa.

Following the contest, Tozawa posted a photo of his ninja-like gear on Twitter, and stated, "Thank you." This could possibly signify a change in gear, or in character, moving forward for Tozawa.

For the past couple of years, Tozawa's primary focus had been on the 24/7 Championship, which was recently thrown into the trash by Nikki Cross. The 24/7 Championship was a title that could have been defended any place at anytime and has changed hands at places such as an OBGYN and a plane. Tozawa found himself holding the 24/7 Championship 15 times, with his longest reign with the title lasting 42 days — this coming during his ninth reign with the title.

Prior to taking part in the craziness that was the 24/7 Championship picture, Tozawa wrestled on WWE's now-defunct Cruiserweight brand known as "205 Live." Tozawa found success on "205 Live," — winning the Cruiserweight championship once by defeating Neville, known as PAC in AEW, for the title on an episode of "Raw." Tozawa's reign with the title would only last six days; Neville won it back on the 2017 SummerSlam kick-off show. While on "205 Live," Tozawa also managed to pick up major victories over the likes of Drew Gulak, Tony Nese, and Kalisto.