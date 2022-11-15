Update On Heels Season 2 Release And Possible WWE Or AEW Cross-Promotion

Actor Stephen Amell has maintained close ties with the professional wrestling industry over the years, with his latest wrestling-related project — Starz's wrestling-based drama"Heels" — lining up for its sophomore season. "Heels" tells the story of Jack Spade, who inherits ownership of the Duffy Wrestling League in rural Georgia after the death of his father. The eight-episode first season was received well by critics. The show featured several guest appearances by CM Punk as wrestler Ricky Rabies. While it has yet to be confirmed if Punk will return to the series, wrestlers such as Jordynne Grace and Serena Deeb are scheduled to appear in the upcoming season. In a recent interview with "nbd_elemirate" at PopCon, Amell revealed when Season 2 of "Heels" would be arriving.

"We wrapped filming on the first of July," Amell said. "It could have come out basically around now, but it will probably come out the early part of next year." Amell also took the time to tease some possible promotional partners for the series. "I'm going to try to do something with WWE or AEW around the launch of the second season," Amell shared.

The former "Arrow" star has previous ties with both companies, as he competed in a tag team match with Neville, now PAC in AEW, at WWE SummerSlam in 2015. The pair faced off against Wade Barrett and Cody Rhodes (as Stardust). Amell and Rhodes were able to maintain a friendship following the match, which led to a singles bout between Amell and Christopher Daniels at 2018's All In. Amell also competed in a Ring of Honor tag match alongside Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks against Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian, and Flip Gordon in 2017.