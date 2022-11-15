Backstage News On Nikki Cross' Damage CTRL Status

Nikki Cross appears to be aligned with a new WWE stable, although her membership has not yet become official. Her alignment with Damage CTRL ahead of the Survivor Series pay-per-view has led fans to wonder whether Cross is a full-time member of the heel faction or whether it's just temporary to fill out the group's team for its WarGames match at the pay-per-view.

Fightful Select's is reporting that Cross' involvement may be temporary, as she wasn't listed backstage as a member of Damage CTRL heading into last night's episode of "Monday Night Raw." In recent weeks, WWE has appeared to align Cross with Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai's Damage CTRL faction. Cross helped Kai and IYO SKY recapture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by interfering in their title match with Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. Since then, Cross has continued to appear on "Raw" alongside Damage CTRL.

The Scottish wrestler has undergone a handful of changes throughout her six-year tenure with WWE, as the promotion has often flip-flopped her character and name. Once debuting as a fierce and unhinged wrecking ball, Cross then adopted a comedy-driven superhero character known as Nikki A.S.H. ("Almost Super Hero") before again embracing a "loose-cannon" type character in recent weeks.

Throughout all of her adaptations, however, Cross has remained a threat to every women's title in WWE. Cross is a one-time WWE "Raw" Women's Champion, a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Alexa Bliss and Rhea Ripley, respectively, and won the women's Money in the Bank match in 2021. She's challenged for every women's title the promotion has, and has recently become a fixture in the inter-gender WWE 24/7 Championship scene, winning the title 11 times.