WOW Star Gives Her Thoughts On Working With AJ Mendez
Jazmine Allure has traveled between various promotions over the course of her wrestling career and will next be seen in the rebooted pro wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling (WOW).
In an interview with the "Putting You Over" podcast, Allure acknowledged she is part of the roster for the all-female wrestling brand.
"Yeah, I'm currently signed with them," she said. "I signed with them, I think, in June. I've been working with them since June."
Allure stated that she will be appearing in WOW under another name, but added that she was unable to share her new moniker until her first episode with the promotion airs in early 2023. And while she is currently out of the public's view, Allure insisted that she is enjoying what she's doing in the company.
"So far, so great," she continued. "I'm enjoying WOW and that experience and being able to wrestle these girls who I've also watched."
'she made my dream come true'
Allure also gave a shout-out to A.J. Mendez, WOW's executive producer who was previously a WWE star under the ring name A.J. Lee.
"Being able to get advice from A.J. has been incredible," Allure said. "Literally, I call her my godmother because she made my dream come true. She's the one that got me in there and has helped me so much. So, it's incredible, that experience."
WOW returned in September as a syndicated program airing across the U.S. on local television stations via Paramount Global Distribution.
Allure's arrival at WOW comes at a time when the rebooted promotion is gaining an increased level of attention. According to Wrestlenomics, the fourth episode in the latest season of "WOW," which aired on October 9, was watched by 334,000 viewers. That was the highest number of viewers the show has received since its return to broadcast television. That broadcast also attracted more viewers than AEW's Battle of the Belts special, which aired on TNT two days earlier.
