WOW Star Gives Her Thoughts On Working With AJ Mendez

Jazmine Allure has traveled between various promotions over the course of her wrestling career and will next be seen in the rebooted pro wrestling promotion Women of Wrestling (WOW).

In an interview with the "Putting You Over" podcast, Allure acknowledged she is part of the roster for the all-female wrestling brand.

"Yeah, I'm currently signed with them," she said. "I signed with them, I think, in June. I've been working with them since June."

Allure stated that she will be appearing in WOW under another name, but added that she was unable to share her new moniker until her first episode with the promotion airs in early 2023. And while she is currently out of the public's view, Allure insisted that she is enjoying what she's doing in the company.

"So far, so great," she continued. "I'm enjoying WOW and that experience and being able to wrestle these girls who I've also watched."