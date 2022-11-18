Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About Konosuke Takeshita

Takeshita is still a young man, but he was basically a child when he began training to become a pro wrestler. Takeshita has credited an interaction with wrestler Danshoku Dino as a 12-year-old as the beginning of his pro wrestling fandom. His journey from a skinny, six foot tall track and field athlete in high school to DDT's ace and a multi-time champion in that promotion is a fascinating one, but there were limitations on his in-ring training due to his continuing high school career. Even with less ring time than many other newcomers, however, f4wonline reports "In 2013, while still in high school, Takeshita was named Rookie of the Year in Japan [by Tokyo Sports] and lost by four points in the Observer balloting [for Rookie of the Year] that year to current New Japan star YOH." Per prowrestlingpost.com, Dave Meltzer believes Takeshita might have won if DDT were more well known.

Past winners of the Rookie of the Year Award from Toyoko Sports include Shinsuke Nakamura, Jun Akiyama, Shinjiro Ohtani, and Masato Tanaka — great company for the young Takeshita.

The fact that Takeshita showed so much promise as a 16-year-old trainee for DDT was incredible in its own right, but he did have a lot to work with. Aside from his own natural talent and size, he was paired with several of the promotion's biggest stars in an effort to make him look even better and promote him as "The Future." This gamble would pay off in the years to come, as Takeshita has only improved in the ring and grown into a fantastic performer.