Konosuke Takeshita Comments On Whether He Will Continue Wrestling In AEW

While there are no absolutes in life, it's a fair statement to suggest that anyone who saw Konosuke Takeshita during his summer-long run in the United States didn't come away disappointed. Between his time in AEW, where he wrestled top stars like Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page, Eddie Kingston, and Claudio Castagnoli, and his work on the independent scene, the DDT star developed a strong following and made a case for being one of the best wrestlers in the world today.

In an interview with the "All Real Wrestling Podcast," Takeshita, along with his translator, AEW's Michael Nakazawa, discussed the process of him coming to the US to wrestle for AEW and the independents.

"Takeshita came here on his own," Nakazawa said. "It's not like AEW told him to come or wanted him to come here. He wanted to come here himself. And at the time, when he came here, he had no match prepared for him ... They gave him a match against Brandon Cutler. But after that, he got so many good things from other promotions. And now, many of you have seen his matches on TV already. That's how he gets over.

"It wasn't DDT that told him to go, it was Takeshita himself who wanted to come here. DDT knew how badly he wanted to come here and prove himself to the American fans. That's why he made the excursion."