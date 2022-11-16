Bret Hart Always Pats Shawn Michaels On The Shoulder And Says This

In the 1990s there was no wrestling rivalry more heated than the one between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. That heat extended beyond what viewers saw onscreen to very real tension backstage. These days, however, the two WWE Hall of Famers are on much better terms. During a recent appearance on the "Games with Names" podcast, hosted by former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman and comedian Sam Morril, Michaels spoke about his current relationship with Hart, 25 years after the infamous "Montreal Screwjob."

"[We're] fantastic. Bret and I saw each other last WrestleMania," Michaels said. "It was unbelievably nice. Very pleasant. We're both in a great place in our lives. ... I think he knows how important it is to me for us to be where we're at."

The "Heartbreak Kid" also revealed that there's one thing the "Hitman" always says to him when they see each other. "Bret's always had just a very calming presence about him. And he pats me on the shoulder and very quietly says. 'We're good, Shawn. We're good. And I know that he means that," Michaels said. "And again, to me, for both of us to be at this place in our lives and for us to have experienced so much both together and individually away from the ring, personally and professionally, I think we're at a fantastic spot. [I] wouldn't change it for anything in the world."

Michaels currently serves as Senior Vice President of Talent Developmental Creative for WWE and is in charge of booking "NXT." Hart has a merchandise contract with WWE, but it's unknown whether or not he is on a full "Legends" deal. The two have been in the news lately, as we just passed the 25th anniversary of the "Montreal Screwjob."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Games with Names" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.