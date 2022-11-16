AEW Star Replacing The Bunny In Big AEW Dynamite Match

The Bunny was originally scheduled to take on Toni Storm in an AEW Interim Women's World Championship Eliminator match tonight on "Dynamite." If The Bunny won, she would have received a future opportunity at the Interim AEW Women's World Title. However, earlier today, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that there's been a change of plans for this evening's card.

"We were really excited about Toni Storm taking on The Bunny," Khan said. "If she won the match, she would be in line for the first title shot at the winner of the Jamie Hayter vs Toni Storm match at Full Gear ... The Bunny is out sick, unfortunately. She's not feeling well. I don't think anything too serious, but she was not cleared to come in and wrestle today ... Tonight, in what is effectively an eliminator match, Toni Storm will take on Anna Jay, or Anna Jay A.S., as Chris [Jericho] likes to call her."

This will mark the fourth title shot for Anna Jay A.S. in AEW. In what is her only shot at the AEW Women's World Title to date, she wrestled then-champion Hikaru Shida in 2020. Jay has also challenged Jade Cargill on two different occasions for the TBS Championship but came up short both times. It might be a better sign for Jay tonight if she was coming in with any sort of momentum. But in her most recent televised match, she lost to Nyla Rose on "AEW Rampage" back on October 14.