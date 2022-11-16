Another Promotion Reportedly Had Interest In Ruby Soho Before AEW Signing

After being released from WWE in June 2021, Ruby Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) wasted no time in joining AEW. Soho was the surprise Joker entrant in a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out just days after her 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expired. However, AEW wasn't the only company interested in Soho's services.

Fightful Select reports that WOW: Women of Wrestling sent feelers out to Soho shortly after her WWE release. While there is no confirmation that Soho had "any actual talks" with the women's promotion, it was made clear "rather quickly" that Soho was not taking any bookings. This led to speculation that she was already on her way to another company. It was announced on September 5, the same night as her debut, that Soho had officially signed a contract with AEW.

Fightful added, "Original pitches we've heard for the roster of WOW are categorically different from the approach since taken in the year that followed." Fightful previously reported that WOW tried to bring in Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay of The IInspiration, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE. Lee and McKay had a run with Impact Wrestling before stepping away from the ring in April. WOW also reportedly tried to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Lita, however she had no interest in working with WOW creator David McClane. Tessa Blanchard was once attached to the project, but had a falling out in April. Despite the shortcomings in signing major names, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee is currently an executive producer and color commentator for WOW.