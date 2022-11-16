The Young Bucks Decide To Carry On And Drop Trademark Application

The Wayward Sons have laid their weary heads to rest. According to a new filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Matt and Nick Jackson's Killing the Business, Inc, company has "abandoned" its effort to trademark "The Wayward Sons" ahead of their return to AEW. Wrestling Inc. previously reported that the Jacksons' company filed for the trademark earlier this month. The trademark was intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. "The Wayward Sons" appeared to reference Kansas' classic rock hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which led to speculation that The Young Bucks might also use the song in some way upon their return to AEW.

Matt and Nick Jackson have been off AEW television since early September following their alleged involvement in the widely reported backstage brawl with CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. The real-life reportedly incident led to Punk and Omega's suspensions, as well, while Steel was released from the company last month. AEW stripped CM Punk of his freshly won AEW World Heavyweight Championship, while the promotion simultaneously stripped Omega and The Young Bucks of the AEW World Trios Championships they had also won that night.

While there's been no word from AEW on CM Punk's status or future with the company, there have been teasers in recent weeks on AEW "Dynamite" promoting The Young Bucks' return to television. The vignettes advertising their return have come in the weeks leading up to AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view, which airs this Saturday night.