The Young Bucks And Kenny Omega Believed To Be Working On AEW Project

Earlier this year, a reality series focusing on the inner workings of AEW was given the green light, and it appears filming for it just recently started, beginning with the November 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Baltimore, and, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's believed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will be involved in the show.

Not only are the famed trio of The Elite top stars on the AEW roster, but they have long served as Executive Vice Presidents of the company; therefore, it makes sense for them to be part of the show. The three of them haven't been on AEW television since the backstage altercation after All Out between them and CM Punk that still remains unresolved. In recent weeks, however, they have re-emerged backstage at "AEW Dynamite," but have yet to resurface in person on AEW television.

While this was seemingly done to get them back to work and mingling with the roster again, the timing could indicate that this was part of shooting footage for the reality show. This wouldn't be the company's first foray into reality television; "Rhodes To The Top" showcased the behind-the-scenes lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes and had been lined up for a second series prior to them leaving AEW.

Cryptic vignettes have been airing of Omega and the Jacksons for several weeks now, with a match at Full Gear looking more and more a possibility the closer we get to the event, presumably against Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship that they never technically lost. The most recent of these video packages had significant hints of The Elite showing up at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on November 19.