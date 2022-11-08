The Young Bucks Go Full Kansas With Latest Trademark Filing

Killing the Business, Inc, the company The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) are associated with, have recently filed for a trademark that could have some relation to a 1976 Top 40 hit. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Killing the Business, Inc, filed for the term "The Wayward Sons" on November 3.

"The Wayward Sons," is perhaps a reference to the Kansas hit "Carry On Wayward Son," which could indicate the rock song, or a variation of it, might be used on AEW programming to coincide with the reintroduction of The Young Bucks under a new gimmick. According to the USPTO, the trademark is intended to be used for entertainment services, specifically for professional wrestling, including things such as live appearances, television appearances, and selling merchandise. As it stands, Killing the Business, Inc, currently own the trademarks for "Young Bucks," registered in 2019, and "All In," registered in 2020.

The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW programming since the All Out pay-per-view on September 4, where they captured the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship with fellow Elite member Kenny Omega. However, after CM Punk went on a tirade during the All Out post-show media scrum in which the then-AEW World Champion verbally attacked AEW EVPs The Bucks and Omega, a skirmish reportedly occurred in the locker room that resulted in the involved parties reportedly being suspended by AEW CEO Tony Khan. Days later, Khan confirmed that Punk, The Bucks, and Omega had been stripped of their respective titles. The Bucks and Omega are expected to be back on AEW programming soon, as vignettes began playing last month teasing their return.