Jun Akiyama AEW Update

It was not even two weeks ago when New Japan Pro-Wrestling legend Katsuyori Shibata rolled right into "AEW Rampage" and had an AEW All-Atlantic Title match against Orange Cassidy. Now this Friday, another Japanese pro wrestling legend will get his "Rampage" moment, when Jun Akiyama makes his AEW debut, teaming with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

Judging from social media, it's possible Akiyama may have more to do with AEW. On Twitter, Akiyama revealed that he's also in town for Wednesday night's "Dynamite" in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"We are at the AEW venue," Akiyama tweeted.

While Akiyama could very easily just be traveling with AEW as the company heads into its Full Gear weekend in Newark, New Jersey, it's conceivable that the legend, who many fans refer to as "Uncle Jun", could be seen working AEW's tapings Wednesday in Bridgeport. In addition to "Dynamite", AEW will also be taping an episode of "Dark: Elevation" earlier in the evening.

While Akiyama has wrestled in the United States before, the "Rampage" tag will be his first match for a major U.S. promotion in his 30-year-career. Akiyama was a trainee of All Japan founder-promoter Giant Baba, and All Japan legends Jumbo Tsuruta, Akira Taue, and Kenta Kobashi, who served as mentors to him.

Akiyama is best known for his runs in All Japan (where he also served as the promotion's president from 2013-2020), Pro Wrestling NOAH, and New Japan, and is a former three-time GHC Heavyweight Champion and two-time AJPW Triple Crown Champion. He currently wrestles for DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan. As has been noted in the past, Akiyama is the hero of one of his opponents Friday in Kingston, a long-time AJPW fan who has cited Akiyama as his dream opponent.