Captain Insano Makes Cameo On AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed had announced "a special guest" would appear in their music video airing on the 11/16 "AEW Dynamite," and the AEW World Tag Team Champions did not disappoint. For the first time in over two decades, Captain Insano, the fictional pro wrestler portrayed by Paul Wight in the 1998 Adam Sandler movie "The Waterboy," made a cameo on a wrestling program, and fans on social media loved every second of it.

The video titled "A Hand for A Hand" recreated a scene from "The Waterboy," where Sandler's character of Bobby Boucher is mocked when he calls into a live interview segment with Captain Insano, his favorite pro wrestler. Similarly, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster were shown interviewing Insano backstage when they receive a call from parodies of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, who proceed to inquire with Insano if they had a shot at reclaiming the AEW World Tag Team titles at Full Gear. In response to Swerve in Our Glory's question, the trio of Bowens, Caster and Insano began laughing as they mocked the actors depicting Strickland and Lee.

Soon after the video dropped, Bowens shared a backstage photo of The Acclaimed posing with Captain Insano, as seen below.

Wight had previously teased introducing the character to AEW TV, especially after the promotion filed for the Captain Insano trademark in March 2021. In a subsequent interview with Wrestling Inc., Wight noted he just "wanted to have fun" with the character, but did hint at the possibility of wrestling a match as Captain Insano. In September, AEW President Tony Khan teased the likelihood of Captain Insano showing up at Arthur Ashe Stadium for "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," but there was obviously no sighting of Wight or Captain Insano in Queens, NY.

It remains to be seen in Captain Insano gets involved in some capacity during The Acclaimed's title defense against Swerve In Our Glory this Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view.